Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 464.80% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

AWH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 27,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,727. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

