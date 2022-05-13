Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 464.80% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
AWH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 27,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,727. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
About Aspira Women’s Health (Get Rating)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
