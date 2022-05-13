Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) shares rose 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 21,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 329,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $612.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.