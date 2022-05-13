Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.58.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.02. 10,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,793. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

