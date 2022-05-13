Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS.

ASND traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

