Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,793. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.42.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

