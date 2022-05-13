Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $451.79 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $451.79 million and $76.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.53 or 0.00045152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

