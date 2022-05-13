Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.48-$5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.04 billion-$9.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

ARW traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $125.07. 773,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,169. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.37. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,171 shares of company stock worth $14,731,148 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after buying an additional 139,891 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after buying an additional 66,967 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $4,338,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,555,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

