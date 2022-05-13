Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08-0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $105-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.03 EPS.

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,522. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 144,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444,820 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.