Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $101.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

