Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.08

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 8938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research firms have commented on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Arhaus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

