Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Posts Earnings Results

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 36,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $749,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.47.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

