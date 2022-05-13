Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ARHS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.16. 36,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $13,127,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $6,855,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,298,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

