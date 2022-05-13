Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.21

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $13.15. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 73,613 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

