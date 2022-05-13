Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

ARCC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,230,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,155. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

