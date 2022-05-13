Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 128.51% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RCUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

