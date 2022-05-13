Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 120,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 632.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 110,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

