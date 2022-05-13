Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.44). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 68.12% and a negative net margin of 996.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 22,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $150.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.49. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

About Arcimoto (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.