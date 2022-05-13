Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LFG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,686. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

LFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.