ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.