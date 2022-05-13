Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.92), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ACLX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $6,151,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $7,012,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Arcellx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.