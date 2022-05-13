Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%.

NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.10. 2,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,617. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.57.

ARAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

