Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of APYX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.67. 7,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.17. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after buying an additional 325,804 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

