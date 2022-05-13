Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,126. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

