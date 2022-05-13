AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 15%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 27,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,827,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup cut their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

