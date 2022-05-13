AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Up 15%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was up 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 27,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,827,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.
The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66.
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
