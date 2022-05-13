AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Up 15%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was up 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 27,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,827,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.