AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppLovin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of APP traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.42. 156,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a PE ratio of -220.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 48,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

