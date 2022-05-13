Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 3,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

