Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 9.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) were down 9.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.76. Approximately 34,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 620,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.