Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will post $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $759.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

