Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE AIRC opened at $43.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,349 shares of company stock worth $267,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

