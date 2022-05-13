Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director David H. Keyte Buys 10,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,952.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.