ANON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $37,299.69 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,668.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00540267 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

