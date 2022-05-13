Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANNX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of ANNX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,546. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Annexon will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 42.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Annexon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,717,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after buying an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

