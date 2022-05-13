Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) EVP David Colleran Acquires 1,500 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $32,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,857.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Colleran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $21.84 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIK. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.