Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Lowered to €54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.52.
BUD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. 1,480,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
