Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Lowered to €54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.52.

BUD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. 1,480,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

