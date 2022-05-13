AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 107,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,834. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.