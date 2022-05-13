Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.02) on Monday. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 192.67 ($2.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.91. The stock has a market cap of £350.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($60,118.06). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($15,350.51). Insiders have sold 55,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,128 over the last 90 days.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

