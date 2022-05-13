Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($50.55) to GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.62) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.57).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,255 ($40.13) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,783.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,376.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.32), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,952,174.82).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.