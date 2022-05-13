Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,943.17.

AAUKF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of AAUKF traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

