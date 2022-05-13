Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 856,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,910. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $660.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

