Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC):

5/13/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

5/5/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/26/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,070. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

