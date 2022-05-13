Analysts Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) PT at $56.40

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

VERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

