Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $65.80

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $419,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 93,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,810.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 27.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 912,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,060 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

