Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$37.00

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
TRQ stock opened at C$34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.82. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$38.91. The company has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
