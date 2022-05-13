Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$37.00

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock opened at C$34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.82. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$38.91. The company has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$635.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.