Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,655.78

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625.25 ($20.04).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.85) to GBX 1,680 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($20.71) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,767 ($21.79) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.05) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,418.64). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.78), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($469,044.01).

Shares of LON STJ traded up GBX 41 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,245 ($15.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,363. The stock has a market cap of £6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.48).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.