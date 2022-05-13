Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Target Price at $11,110.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11,110.00.

SPXSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £161 ($198.50) to £111.10 ($136.97) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SPXSF opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.50.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

