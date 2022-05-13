Analysts Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price at $467.57

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $467.57.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE SPGI opened at $329.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

