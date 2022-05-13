Analysts Set Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target at $4.20

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIOX. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 388,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter.

SIOX stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

