Analysts Set Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Target Price at $103.67

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

