Analysts Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Target Price at C$67.80

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GDI opened at C$42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$975.24 million and a P/E ratio of 22.55. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,120. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,474,532.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

